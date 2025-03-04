 Skip navigation
Packers, Brandon McManus agree on three-year contract

  
March 4, 2025

Kicker Brandon McManus will be sticking around Green Bay for a while.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that McManus has agreed to a new contract with the Packers. It is a three-year deal worth $15.3 million with $5 million in guaranteed money.

McManus signed with the Packers last October and made 20-of-21 field goals and all 30 extra points he tried in 11 games with the team. He had signed with the Commanders last March, but was released after being accused of sexual assault. The NFL declined to discipline McManus after an investigation and attorneys for McManus and his accusers said a lawsuit against the kicker was resolved at the time he signed with Green Bay.

McManus spent nine seasons in Denver and one in Jacksonville to kick off his career.