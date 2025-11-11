Packers close to within 10-7 on Josh Jacobs’ TD run

Josh Jacobs scored his 11th touchdown of the season to give the Packers their first points of the night.

Green Bay now trails Philadelphia 10-7 with 5:49 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Jacobs scored on a 6-yard run two plays after Jihaad Campbell was penalized 21 yards for defensive pass interference on a pass intended for Luke Musgrave.

The Packers went 75 yards in 11 plays for a much-needed score after falling behind by two scores.

Green Bay has only 214 yards, with Jordan Love going 17-of-26 for 124 yards.

The Packers have lost wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who is questionable to return with a chest injury. Doubs has one catch for 5 yards tonight.

The team is missing Doubs, Tucker Kraft, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden and Elgton Jenkins from its offense. Jenkins left late in the first half with an ankle injury.