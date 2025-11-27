 Skip navigation
Packers convert another fourth down for a touchdown, lead 17-7

  
Published November 27, 2025 02:20 PM

The Packers got a favorable ruling on a replay review when they scored a touchdown on fourth down early in the second quarter and fortune favored them again on another fourth down late in the first half.

Green Bay lined up to go for it from the Lions’ 2-yard line and it appeared they false started, but officials ruled that Packers head coach Matt LaFleur called timeout before they jumped. Replays showed LaFleur signaling for a timeout after the movement, but there’s no audio to know if he was verbally asking for one.

That didn’t matter to the crowd in Detroit when Jordan Love hit Romeo Doubs for a touchdown on the next play. The officials were met with some derogatory chants as Brandon McManus hit the extra point.

The score is now 17-7 Packers with 2:12 to go in the first half.