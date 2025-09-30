Packers-Cowboys averaged 26.9 million viewers for Sunday Night Football

The Cowboys and Packers played to a 40-40 tie in an entertaining back-and-forth game.

The Sunday Night Football game averaged 26.9 million viewers, NBC Sports announced Tuesday.

The game ranked as the third-most-watched NFL game this season.

The Super Bowl rematch between the Chiefs and Eagles on Fox averaged 33.8 million viewers, and the league’s kickoff game between the Cowboys and Eagles on Sept. 4 drew 28.3 million viewers despite a 65-minute weather delay.

The Packers-Cowboys game was also the most-watched overtime game in 19 such games in NBC’s SNF history.

Micah Parsons’ return to AT&T Stadium was a juicy-enough storyline that NBC Sports sent its Football Night in America pregame show to Arlington to broadcast on-site. NBC’s pregame delivered its most-watched show since Oct. 3, 2021, averaging 11.4 million viewers.

Sunday Night Football is averaging 25.5 million viewers, up 6 percent from a year ago, and off to the best four-week start in its 20-season history on NBC.