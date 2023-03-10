Packers create salary cap space by restructuring David Bakhtiari’s contract

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers create salary cap space by restructuring David Bakhtiari’s contract

  
Published March 10, 2023 10:36 AM
nbc_pft_lovereadystarter_230228
February 28, 2023 12:26 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the message Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst sent about Jordan Love and question which teams could have reservations about trading for Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers have freed up some salary cap space by restructuring the contract of left tackle David Bakhtiari.

Green Bay converted a $9.5 million roster bonus and $5.5 million of base salary into a signing bonus, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. That should save about $7.5 million of cap space and move that cap hit to 2024 instead. The 2024 season is Bakhtiari’s last on his current contract.

When healthy, Bakhtiari is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, although he has struggled to stay healthy. He missed the last four games of the 2020 season, missed 16 games in 2021 and missed six games in 2022.

The Packers have made several moves to free up cap space this offseason and are now about $24 million under the salary cap.