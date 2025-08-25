Packers cut WR Kawaan Baker after trading for OL Darian Kinnard

The Packers aren’t ready to announce their cuts as they reduce their roster from 90 to 53, but they did have to make one officially Monday. They needed a corresponding move after trading for offensive lineman Darian Kinnard.

Green Bay waived wide receiver Kawaan Baker to make room for Kinnard’s arrival on the roster.

The Packers claimed Baker off waivers from the Raiders on Aug. 13.

Baker, a first-year player, entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Saints in 2021 out of the University of South Alabama. He spent most of his rookie season on the Saints’ practice squad but appeared in two games and recorded a tackle on special teams.

In 2022, the Saints cut Baker, who spent time on the practice squads of the Packers and Eagles before finishing the season on the Saints’ practice squad.

In 2023, he spent the offseason with New Orleans but was cut following training camp.

Baker was with the Patriots for the 2024 offseason and training camp.

He is a UFL product, having played for the San Antonio Brahmas in the spring.