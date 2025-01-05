Packers downgrade Romeo Doubs to questionable due to illness

The Packers announced a change to the injury report for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Wide receiver Romeo Doubs is now listed as questionable to play because of an illness. Doubs was not on the injury report at all during the week.

Christian Watson (knee) is also listed as questionable, so the Packers could wind up being thin at receiver for the final game of the regular season. They did not elevate any wideouts from the practice squad despite the issues at the position.

They did elevate linebacker Michael Barrett and safety Omar Brown for Sunday’s home game. If the Packers win and the Commanders lose on Sunday, Green Bay will be the sixth seed in the NFC playoffs. If Washington beats the Cowboys, the Packers will have to settle for the seventh seed.