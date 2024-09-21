 Skip navigation
Packers elevate QB Sean Clifford for Sunday's game

  
Published September 21, 2024 02:35 PM

With quarterback Jordan Love questionable, the Packers have elevated quarterback Sean Clifford from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Friday that Green Bay would “give it up to game time” when it comes to determining Love’s availability with his knee injury.

Love missed last week’s win over the Colts, as backup Malik Willis started. Willis would be in line to get the start again on Sunday if Love can’t go with Clifford as Willis’ backup.

Willis finished the Week 2 victory 12-of-14 for 122 yards with a touchdown. He also rushed six times for 41 yards.

Additionally, cornerback Robert Rochell has been elevated from the practice squad. Plus, the Packers added kicker Brayden Narveson to the injury report with a right foot issue, but he has no game status and is set to play.