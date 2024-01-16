Packers estimate Aaron Jones, Christian Watson, Jaire Alexander as limited

The Packers did not practice Tuesday, but they had to release an estimated practice report ahead of their Saturday night game against the 49ers.

Running back AJ Dillon (thumb, neck), defensive tackle Kingsley Enagbare (knee), offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (knee, ankle), linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (neck) and linebacker Preston Smith (ankle) were estimated as non-participants.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder, ankle), defensive end Kenny Clark (back), linebacker Rashan Gary (knee), running back Aaron Jones (knee, finger), cornerback Keisean Nixon (toe), safety Jonathan Owens (knee), receiver Jayden Reed (chest), safety Darnell Savage (shoulder, calf) and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) were listed as limited.

Linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder) was a full participant.

Alexander made an interception of Dak Prescott early Sunday to set up a 19-yard touchdown drive, but he left after playing 52 of 95 defensive snaps. He tweaked his ankle injury.

Alexander had a limited practice to start last week before sitting out the final two practices of the week.

Watson and Jones were limited in all three practices last week.