 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers extend ST coordinator Rich Bisaccia, hire Luke Getsy as a senior assistant

  
Published January 27, 2025 03:29 PM

The Packers will be keeping Rich Bisaccia and Luke Getsy on their coaching staff.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the team has signed Bisaccia to a contract extension and that Getsy will be a senior assistant on the offensive side of the ball.

Bisaccia joined the Packers in 2023 and reportedly had one year left on his contract. Silverstein reports that the extension is believed to be for one year, so Bisaccia will now be under contract until 2026.

Getsy was the Packers quarterbacks coach before leaving to become the Bears offensive coordinator in 2022. He moved on to the Raiders in 2024, but was fired during the season and returned to the Packers as an analyst after his dismissal.