Packers extend ST coordinator Rich Bisaccia, hire Luke Getsy as a senior assistant

The Packers will be keeping Rich Bisaccia and Luke Getsy on their coaching staff.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the team has signed Bisaccia to a contract extension and that Getsy will be a senior assistant on the offensive side of the ball.

Bisaccia joined the Packers in 2023 and reportedly had one year left on his contract. Silverstein reports that the extension is believed to be for one year, so Bisaccia will now be under contract until 2026.

Getsy was the Packers quarterbacks coach before leaving to become the Bears offensive coordinator in 2022. He moved on to the Raiders in 2024, but was fired during the season and returned to the Packers as an analyst after his dismissal.