Packers gain cap space by restructuring De’Vondre Campbell’s contract

While we all await definitive news about a certain Packers quarterback, Green Bay has made a move with one of its defensive players.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, the Packers have restructured linebacker De’Vondre Campbell’s contract.

Green Bay will gain $2.628 million in cap space.

Campbell joined the Packers in 2021 and became an All-Pro for the first time. He then re-signed with the club on a five-year deal worth a reported $50 million last March.

In 2022, Campbell finished with 96 tackles six tackles for loss, three passes defended, and two interceptions over 13 games.