Packers get on the board, but Vikings lead 28-7 at halftime

The Packers finally got on the board at the end of the first half, but the Vikings dominated the first 30 minutes to take a 28-7 lead into halftime.

Quarterback Sam Darnold threw three touchdown passes one to Jordan Addison, one to Josh Oliver, and one to Justin Jefferson — to help build the lead. Addison also scored on a 7-yard jet sweep early in the second quarter.

Darnold ended the first half 11-of-15 for 136 yards with three TDs. He’s completed passes to eight different receivers. Jefferson has two catches for 19 yards with a score.

Jordan Love — making his first start since suffering a knee injury in Week 1 — had a rough first half. He finished 12-of-24 for 118 yards with a touchdown and two picks, both of which led to Vikings touchdowns. Love’s second interception went off the hands of two Packers before ending up in the waiting arms of cornerback Shaq Griffin.

After missing a pair of field goals — a 37-yard attempt off the right upright and a 49-yard attempt wide right — the Packers got on the board at the end of the second quarter with the help of a Minnesota muffed punt. The Packers recovered the loose ball on the Vikings’ 3-yard line. And while head coach Matt LaFleur was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, Love was still able to hit Jordan Reed for a 15-yard touchdown to make the score 28-7.

Christian Watson had to exit the game late in the first quarter on the same play as Love’s first interception. He suffered an ankle injury and is questionable to return.

Green Bay will receive the second-half kickoff.