Packers get short-term cap relief with minor adjustment to Aaron Rodgers’s contract

Before Aaron Rodgers left his old team, he signed a new contract.

Per multiple sources, Rodgers agreed to a simple tweaking of his deal that created $14.575 million in 2023 cap space for the Packers.

The contract has a $58.3 million option bonus, which converts to base salary if not exercised by Week One. The Packers had been carrying this year’s allocation of the bonus -- $14.575 million -- along with his base salary for 2023. In a revision to the contract, the exercise window was shifted to erase the $14.575 million cap charge.

The alternative would have been to pick up the credit in 2024. The new deal allowed the Packers to get the benefit of the reduction now.

That reduces the cap charge from $37.4 million to $22.825 million, and it clears Rodgers from the books in 2023.

The Jets will have a cap number of $15.79 million in 2023, with the cap charge for $43.725 million of the option bonus pushed to future years.

Bottom line? The bottom line remains the same for Rodgers. He’ll make nearly $60 million in 2023 alone.