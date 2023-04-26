 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Packers get short-term cap relief with minor adjustment to Aaron Rodgers’s contract

  
Published April 26, 2023 09:28 AM
April 26, 2023 08:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how the Packers walked away from the Aaron Rodgers trade with the upper hand, but why it’s understandable the Jets paid so much for the QB.

Before Aaron Rodgers left his old team, he signed a new contract.

Per multiple sources, Rodgers agreed to a simple tweaking of his deal that created $14.575 million in 2023 cap space for the Packers.

The contract has a $58.3 million option bonus, which converts to base salary if not exercised by Week One. The Packers had been carrying this year’s allocation of the bonus -- $14.575 million -- along with his base salary for 2023. In a revision to the contract, the exercise window was shifted to erase the $14.575 million cap charge.

The alternative would have been to pick up the credit in 2024. The new deal allowed the Packers to get the benefit of the reduction now.

That reduces the cap charge from $37.4 million to $22.825 million, and it clears Rodgers from the books in 2023.

The Jets will have a cap number of $15.79 million in 2023, with the cap charge for $43.725 million of the option bonus pushed to future years.

Bottom line? The bottom line remains the same for Rodgers. He’ll make nearly $60 million in 2023 alone.