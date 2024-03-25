Packers have begun “preliminary discussions” with Jordan Love about contract extension

Last spring, the Packers signed quarterback Jordan Love to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season instead of exercising his fifth-year option.

Then Love proved himself to be plenty capable as an NFL starter, leading the Packers to a 9-8 record and a playoff victory in his first season behind center.

Love is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025, but it’s highly unlikely he’ll ever make it to the open market. On Monday, Green Bay General Manager Brian Gutekunst said the team has already started talking with Love’s representation about an extension.

“There’s been some, obviously, preliminary discussions,” Gutekunst said, via Ryan Wood of PackersNews.com. “But we want to do it the right way. And certainly the sooner the better, but at the same time, we want to make sure we do it the right way.

“So, it’s started. But it’s not something that’s going to go quickly, I don’t think.”

While Love has started just 18 regular-season games and two postseason contests, Gutekunst doesn’t have many misgivings about signing Love to a long-term, lucrative deal.

“In every contract extension, draft pick decision you make, there’s a ton of risk and all that. It’s just part of it,” Gutekunst said. “At the same time, I think the nice thing about having a guy in your building for the last four years is you absolutely know who he is.

“Again, there’s no guarantees [of] anything going forward. But we know how he’s going to respond, how he’s going to react, how he’s going to work. Instead of signing a player that has not been in your building and guaranteeing all that to him, certainly having four years with him, I think, gives us a lot of comfort in what he’s all about — how his teammates look at him, how the organization looks at him. I think certainly that gives me a lot more peace than a different situation.”

In his first year as a starter, Love completed 64.2 percent of his throws for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 247 yards with four TDs. Love then completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 466 yards with five touchdowns and two picks in two playoff games.