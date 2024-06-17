 Skip navigation
Packers heading toward training camp with a three-way kicker competition

  
Published June 17, 2024 11:56 AM

Not only do the Packers not know who their kicker will be in 2024, they haven’t even narrowed it down to their Top 2.

Green Bay is in a rare situation of having three kickers on its roster, with Anders Carlson, Greg Joseph and Jack Podlesny all competing for the job. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said there’s still a ways to go before Green Bay knows which kicker it will go into the season with.

“I think that’s to be determined, quite honestly,” LaFleur said, via ESPN. “We’ll see how it all plays out, and ultimately that’s going to be [GM Brian Gutekunst’s] decision. But that’s something that we’ve certainly talked about.”

Carlson is the incumbent and would seem to be the favorite, although he struggled down the stretch and in the playoffs after a good start as a rookie last season. LaFleur indicated the Packers like what they’ve seen of Carlson in the offseason.

“I think Anders had a pretty solid spring,” LaFleur said. “I think all these guys have kind of had their moments, but I think particularly of late, he’s done a really nice job.”

Just not a nice enough job to earn the job, at least not yet.