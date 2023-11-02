Packers’ Keisean Nixon “sick to my stomach” over Rasul Douglas trade

The Packers traded cornerback Rasul Douglas to the Bills just before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, and another member of the Packers’ secondary was not happy about it.

Packers defensive back Keisean Nixon said he didn’t know what to think when he learned that Douglas was gone.

“I don’t really have a reaction. I was really lost for words. I understand it’s a business, but I’m still sick to my stomach, honestly,” Nixon said.

Nixon called Douglas an important leader in the locker room whom the other players will miss.

“Somebody who stabilized the locker room. He’s a big part of what we were preaching and approaching as a team, and now he’s gone,” Nixon said.

The Packers seem to have calculated that they’re not contenders this year, and so trading away a veteran like Douglas, who only has one more year left on his contract, helps them build for when they will be contenders. That’s not an incorrect calculation, but it hurts for the players who are still in the locker room and hate to see one of their veteran leaders go.