Packers lead Bears 14-3 at halftime

The Bears and Packers are playing an old-fashioned NFC North game on Sunday. Neither team scored until 9:19 was left in the second quarter as the defenses dominated.

Green Bay, though, got a late touchdown from Bo Melton, who still is listed as a cornerback on the team’s roster, to take a 14-3 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Melton had only two catches this season and hadn’t scored a touchdown since 2023, but he got behind the Bears defense and caught a 45-yard strike from Jordan Love with 38 seconds left in the half.

The Packers scored their first touchdown on a 23-yard throw from Love to Christian Watson midway through the second quarter.

They have outgained the Bears 207 to 71.

Love is 12-of-17 for 163 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, with Watson catching three for 48. Josh Jacobs has rushed for 44 yards on 12 carries.

Chicago had three punts and one first down on its first three possessions before going 59 yards in 14 plays for a field goal. Cairo Santos got the Bears on the board with a 33-yard field goal with 1:14 remaining in the first half.

Santos, though, kicked the ensuing kickoff out of bounds, setting up the Packers at their on 40. Four plays later, Melton scored.

Caleb Williams is only 6-of-14 for 32 yards, with only two plays over 10 yards. Kyle Monangai has eight carries for 25 yards.