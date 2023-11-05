Packers lead Rams 7-3 at halftime

The Rams are playing a backup quarterback and the offense looks like it. The Packers are still struggling to get any consistency out of their offense.

Add it up and Green Bay leads Los Angeles 7-3 at halftime.

The Packers scored off Rams backup quarterback Brett Rypien’s fumble late in the first quarter. With some wet conditions on Sunday in Green Bay, Rypien fumbled a snap, picked it up and tried to throw it away, but fumbled again when he was hit.

With an extra possession, Green Bay went 41 yards in seven plays, scoring on Aaron Jones’ 3-yard touchdown run.

Rams new kicker Lucas Havrisik hit a 52-yard field goal with 1:42 on the clock in the second quarter to give the Rams their only points of the half.

The Packers had a chance to go up 10-3 at the end of the second quarter, but Anders Carlson missed his 48-yard field goal attempt wide left.

Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love is 8-of-13 for 68 yards. Romeo Doubs leads the team with two receptions on two targets for 26 yards.

Rypien is 3-of-8 for 48 yards. Cooper Kupp had a 34-yard reception on his only target. Puka Nacua has the remaining completions for 14 yards.

Darrell Henderson has just 19 yards on 10 carries.

There have been a couple of curious calls against the Packers on QB sneak situations, with Green Bay twice being flagged for offensive offside. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was shown visibly frustrated on the sideline after the second, and seemed to have a good reason why.

Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

Rams cornerback Cobie Durant is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

Green Bay will receive the second-half kickoff.