A game that started slowly, with turnovers, penalties and slipping and falling, turned into a track meet in the second quarter. The teams combined for 30 points and 300 yards in the second period.

The Packers lead the Eagles 19-17 at halftime in Brazil on Friday night.

Receiver Jayden Reed scored two touchdowns for the Packers on a 33-yard run and a 70-yard reception. He has two catches for 79 yards and a touchdown and the touchdown run.

He’s only the sixth wide receiver in the past 20 years to score touchdowns of 30-plus yards on a reception and 20-plus yards on a run in the same game. Xavier Worthy did the same for the Chiefs on Thursday night.

The Packers hurt themselves with six penalties for 46 yards, and they settled for two chip-shot, red-zone field goals by Brayden Narveson in the first quarter.

Jordan Love is 7-of-14 for 130 yards and a touchdown, and Josh Jacobs has rushed for only 4 yards on six carries with one catch for 9 yards.

Jalen Hurts had two turnovers on the Eagles’ first two drives, throwing an interception and fumbling a shotgun snap. The Packers, though, converted the miscues into only six points.

Hurts now is 14-of-22 for 154 yards with a touchdown, an interception and a lost fumble.

Saquon Barkley, the Eagles’ big offseason free agent signing, has scored both Philadelphia touchdowns. He scored on a reception of 18 yards and a run of 11 yards. He has nine carries for 31 yards and two catches for 23 yards.