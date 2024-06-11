 Skip navigation
Packers, Lions, Ravens also have requested to host UFL kicker Jake Bates

  
Published June 11, 2024 03:01 PM

The Commanders aren’t the only team with interest in UFL kicker Jake Bates.

Three other teams have requested to host Bates, with the Packers, Lions and Ravens wanting on his itinerary, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

The Packers drafted Anders Carlson in the sixth round of the 2023 draft, but after he missed five extra points and six field goals, the team seems to be considering its options. Greg Joseph and Jack Podlesny also are on the roster currently.

Michael Badgley, who remains on the Lions’ roster, kicked in four regular-season games and all three postseason games for the team last season. James Turner also is on the Lions’ roster.

The Ravens have the NFL’s best kicker in Justin Tucker, and their interest in Bates begs the question about whether some teams will consider carrying two kickers for the new kickoff return rules.

Bates made three field goals of 60 yards or longer in 2024, including a 64-yarder, but he was only 17-of-22 overall on his field goal attempts. His head coach, Mike Nolan, complained during the season that teams were contacting Bates in violation of the league’s rules.

Bates had a brief stint with the Texans during training camp in 2023.