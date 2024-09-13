 Skip navigation
Packers list Jordan Love as questionable for Sunday vs. Colts

  
Published September 13, 2024 04:05 PM

Despite not practicing all week, quarterback Jordan Love is being listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Head coach Matt LaFleur kept the possibility alive of Love playing on the table in his Friday press conference. The Packers’ QB1 suffered an MCL injury during last Friday’s season opener against the Eagles.

He’s doing good,” LaFleur said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s website. “He’s got a great attitude and is working hard and getting better every day.”

Malik Willis will start in Love’s place if he isn’t able to play.

Receiver Jayden Reed (calf/shin) was added to the injury report as a limited participant on Friday and is questionable. Running back MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) is also questionable after he was limited all week.

Running back Josh Jacobs (back), defensive lineman Kenny Clark (toe), linebacker Quay Walker (groin), cornerback Corey Ballentine (oblique), and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (knee) all have no game status and are set to play in Week 2.