Packers place Elgton Jenkins on IR, sign Kristian Welch to 53-man roster

The Packers will not have their center for at least the next four weeks.

Green Bay has placed Elgton Jenkins on injured reserve after he suffered an ankle injury during Monday night’s loss to Philadelphia.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters postgame that Jenkins’ injury didn’t sound promising, with reports indicating X-rays revealed a lower-leg fracture.

A second-round pick in 2019, Jenkins has spent his entire career with the Packers. He is a two-time Pro Bowler.

As a corresponding move, the Packers have signed linebacker Kristian Welch to the 53-man roster off of the team’s practice squad. He has appeared in two games this season, playing 22 special teams snaps.