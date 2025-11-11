 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_gronkretiringapat_251111.jpg
Gronkowski to retire as Patriot on 1-day contract
nbc_pft_draftkingsmvp_251111.jpg
Why NFL MVP doesn’t just have to be a QB award
nbc_pft_mcdanieltroll_251111.jpg
McDaniel appears to troll Bills fans after win

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Packers place Elgton Jenkins on IR, sign Kristian Welch to 53-man roster

  
Published November 11, 2025 04:09 PM

The Packers will not have their center for at least the next four weeks.

Green Bay has placed Elgton Jenkins on injured reserve after he suffered an ankle injury during Monday night’s loss to Philadelphia.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters postgame that Jenkins’ injury didn’t sound promising, with reports indicating X-rays revealed a lower-leg fracture.

A second-round pick in 2019, Jenkins has spent his entire career with the Packers. He is a two-time Pro Bowler.

As a corresponding move, the Packers have signed linebacker Kristian Welch to the 53-man roster off of the team’s practice squad. He has appeared in two games this season, playing 22 special teams snaps.