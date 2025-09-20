 Skip navigation
Packers place WR Jayden Reed on injured reserve

  
Published September 20, 2025 04:50 PM

The Packers placed wide receiver Jayden Reed on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

The Packers have yet to make a corresponding roster move, leaving them with two open roster spots after placing defensive end Brenton Cox Jr. on injured reserve last week.

Reed underwent surgery earlier this week to repair a broken collarbone and a foot injury.

Reed injured his foot early in training camp and was playing through the injury when he broke his collarbone in the Week 2 win over the Commanders on Sept. 11.

He will have to miss at least the next four games before returning.

The Packers have Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Matthew Golden, Savion Williams and Malik Heath as their available wide receivers on the 53-player roster. Veteran Mecole Hardman and rookies Will Sheppard and Isaiah Neyor are on the practice squad.