nbc_pft_jarringnewuniforms_240521.jpg
PFT Draft: Players most jarring in new uniform
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_240521.jpg
Canales’ emphasis on teaching is ‘right approach’
nbc_pft_canalesprimetime_240521.jpg
Canales believes primetime games must be earned

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Packers plan joint practices with Broncos, Ravens this summer

  
Published May 21, 2024 05:06 PM

The Packers plan to break up the monotony of training camp practices by working out with a couple of other teams this summer.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said on Tuesday that the team plans to have one day of practice with the Broncos before their August 18 game in Denver and one day of work with the Ravens ahead of their August 24 game in Green Bay. LaFleur said he likes the chance for his team to work against other clubs during the preseason, but only wants one day of practices because of how often fights break out during multiple days together.

“Sometimes it becomes a wrestling match out there or an MMA fight,’’ LaFleur said, via Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette. “So we’re trying to avoid that at all costs and just get good quality work.”

The Packers open the preseason with a road game against the Browns on August 10.