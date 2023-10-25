Packers put Eric Stokes on IR

Safety Darnell Savage isn’t the only Packers defensive back headed to injured reserve.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said that cornerback Eric Stokes is also going on the list. Stokes returned to the Packers lineup last week after an extended recovery from a 2022 foot injury, but was back out with a hamstring injury after a handful of plays.

“I know he’s extremely disappointed, and we’re disappointed for him. That’s a long road to recovery, and to get out there and play four snaps,” LaFleur said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

The Packers signed cornerback Corey Ballentine and Robert Rochell to the active roster to flesh out the secondary in the wake of the injuries.