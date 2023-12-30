Packers put Eric Stokes on IR, sign Benny Sapp to active roster

The Packers have ruled cornerback Eric Stokes out for more than just Sunday night’s game against the Vikings.

Stokes was ruled out for that matchup on Saturday and the team announced that he has been moved to injured reserve a few hours later. Stokes will miss at least four games, so his only chance to return would come if the Packers find their way to the NFC Championship Game.

The Packers filled Stokes’ spot on the 53-man roster by signing safety Benny Sapp III to the active roster. Sapp has two special teams tackles in three appearances with the Packers this season.

The Packers also elevated wide receiver Bo Melton from the practice squad to round out the day’s roster moves.