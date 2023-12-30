Packers rule out Eric Stokes for Sunday

Already down one cornerback, the Packers won’t have another for Sunday night’s matchup with the Vikings.

Green Bay has ruled out Eric Stokes for Week 17.

Stokes was not previously on the team’s injury report throughout the week.

The No. 29 overall pick of the 2021 draft, Stokes missed most of the season while on the physically unable to perform list and then injured reserve. He then started the team’s last two games.

Green Bay also suspended cornerback Jaire Alexander this week for conduct detrimental to the team.

The Packers and Vikings are both 7-8 entering Sunday’s matchup in Minnesota.