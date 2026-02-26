Report: Browns make re-signing Devin Bush a high priority

The Browns have signed linebacker Devin Bush to one-year contracts the last two offseasons and they’re reportedly trying to get a longer deal done with him this year.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Browns have made re-signing Bush to a multi-year contract is a “high priority” for the team heading into free agency.

Bush, who is No. 40 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents, signed with the Browns in 2024 after stints with the Steelers and Seahawks. He returned to the team after starting 10 games and started all 17 games after returning to Cleveland.

Bush recorded 125 tackles, three interceptions, two interception returns for touchdowns, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 2025. Bush did that playing alongside defensive rookie of the year Carson Schwesinger and the Browns will be hoping to keep the duo together in Todd Monken’s first year as their head coach.