Packers put Jayden Reed, two others on non-football injury list

The Packers made a handful of roster moves as they got ready for training camp on Sunday.

Wide receiver Jayden Reed headlines a group of three players who were placed on the non-football injury list on Sunday. Defensive back Corey Ballentine and tackle Caleb Jones round out the trio. The list is for players who are injured while away from the team and all three players can be activated at any point.

Reed was a second-round pick last year and he caught 64 passes for 793 yards and eight touchdowns. He led the team in catches and yards and tied Romeo Doubs for the touchdown mark.

Ballentine had 43 tackles and an interception last season and Jones made one regular season appearance.