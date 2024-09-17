 Skip navigation
Packers put MarShawn Lloyd on IR, sign Chris Brooks to active roster

  
Published September 17, 2024 04:30 PM

Rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd will be out of the lineup for the Packers’ next four games.

The team announced that they have placed Lloyd on injured reserve on Tuesday afternoon. Lloyd hurt his ankle in Sunday’s win over the Colts and he also dealt with hip and hamstring injuries over the summer.

Lloyd was inactive in Week One and ran six times for 15 yards against Indianapolis.

The Packers filled Lloyd’s spot on the 53-man roster by signing running back Chris Brooks off of the practice squad. Brooks had 19 carries for 106 yards in nine games with the Dolphins last season.