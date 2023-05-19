 Skip navigation
Packers RB coach Ben Sirmans: AJ Dillon’s done great things in spurts, but it wasn’t consistent

  
Published May 19, 2023 02:30 AM

Jordan Love’s transition to the starting quarterback job with the Packers will be made easier by strong support from the running game and AJ Dillon is one of the players that Green Bay will be relying on to provide it.

Dillon ran 186 times for 770 yards and seven touchdowns while splitting time with Aaron Jones last season, but the review of his work was not uniformly positive. Running backs coach Ben Sirmans said on Thursday that Dillon had good moments mixed with times when he could have played at “a more aggressive level” and that he’s looking for Dillon to maintain the highest possible level this time around.

“This wasn’t the type of year and expectations that, not only he had for himself but from what I had for him and what others in this building had for him,” Sirmans said, via NFL.com. “I think that he’s the type of person, at least from what he’s shown me, that he’s going to respond to that challenge and come out and have a much more productive year. And you saw a lot of great things in spurts, but that was just the problem, it was just in spurts. It wasn’t consistent , and that’s what our goal is.”

Dillon isn’t the only player the Packers will be counting on in support of Love in 2023, but having him meet the goals Sirmans is setting would be a major boost to the new-look offense.