Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd leaves with hamstring injury

Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd has yet another hamstring injury, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Lloyd, who returned to practice from a groin injury Monday, left Saturday’s game early in the second quarter.

He finished with six carries for 15 yards and one catch for 33 yards.

Lloyd beat linebacker Austin Ajake in a one-on-one on third-and-five, and Packers quarterback Malik Willis connected with Lloyd for a 33-yard gain. Lloyd, though, stumbled as he reached out to make the catch and was tackled low by Ajake and high by safety Rodney Thomas.

Lloyd’s leg bent awkwardly, per Silverstein.

Lloyd left the game and did not return, reporting tightness in his hamstring.

“We’ll see,” coach Matt LaFleur said in his only comment about Lloyd’s injury.

Lloyd missed seven practices and the preseason opener with a groin injury. He twice injury a hamstring last season and also had an ankle injury and an appendicitis, playing only one game as a rookie.