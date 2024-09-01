 Skip navigation
Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd limited in return to practice

  
Published September 1, 2024 04:36 PM

The Packers got running back MarShawn Lloyd back on the practice field Sunday.

Lloyd has been out since hurting his hamstring in the team’s first preseason game and his return to action gives him a chance of playing against the Eagles in Brazil in Friday’s opener, although head coach Matt LaFleur said the team will take its time before deciding on the third-round pick’s status.

“We’ll give him the week as he progresses,” LaFleur said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s website. “Certainly, we’ll be smart with him. He was limited today.”

With AJ Dillon on injured reserve, Lloyd and Emanuel Wilson are the only backs behind Josh Jacobs on the Packers active roster. La’Mical Perine and Ellis Merriweather are on the practice squad.