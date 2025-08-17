Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd to miss time with hamstring, S Omar Brown still in Indianapolis

Injuries continue to be a major obstacle for Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd.

The 2024 third-round pick was limited to one game during his rookie season by hamstring and ankle injuries as well as appendicitis. A groin injury kept him out of the preseason opener and his appearance on Saturday was cut short by another hamstring injury.

On Sunday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said at a press conference that Lloyd will miss more time as a result of the injury. Lloyd flashed his potential with a 33-yard catch before leaving the game, but flashes will remain just that if he’s not able to remain on the field.

LaFleur also said that safety Omar Brown remains in Indianapolis after going to the hospital to be evaluated for a chest injury. LaFleur said Brown’s injury is to his lung and that he is expected to spend at least one more night in Indiana before returning to Green Bay.