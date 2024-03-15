Packers re-sign Caleb Jones

Tackle Caleb Jones is set for another season with the Packers.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that Jones has re-signed with Green Bay. The Packers tendered Jones as an exclusive rights free agent, which made his return all but certain since Jones couldn’t talk to other teams and Thursday’s news confirms that he’ll be back.

Jones initially signed with the Packers after going undrafted in 2022 and spent most of the season on the non-football illness list. He returned to the team last year and appeared in one regular season game.

The Packers parted ways with longtime left tackle David Bakhtiari, which leaves Jones, Rasheed Walker, Zach Tom, and Luke Tenuta as their current tackles.