Packers re-sign S Zayne Anderson, waive DL Leonard Payne

  
Published April 29, 2025 06:23 AM

The Packers agreed to terms with veteran linebacker Isaiah Simmons on Monday and they also took care of some other roster housekeeping.

They have re-signed safety Zayne Anderson and waived defensive lineman Leonard Payne. Payne signed a future contract with the team in January.

Anderson was an exclusive rights free agent who was tendered by the Packers earlier this year. He appeared in 16 games and made two starts for the Packers last season and he played in 10 games during his first season with Green Bay.

Anderson had 16 tackles, an interception, and two passes defensed last season.

The Packers are in their first work of in-season offseason work. Their program started on a virtual basis last week.