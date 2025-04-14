 Skip navigation
Packers re-sign TE John FitzPatrick

  
Published April 14, 2025 05:07 PM

The Packers re-signed tight end John FitzPatrick on Monday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

He originally joined the Packers on Oct. 10 after the team signed him off the Falcons’ practice squad.

In 2024, FitzPatrick appeared in nine games and caught one pass for 2 yards. He played 73 offensive snaps and 50 on special teams.

FitzPatrick, 25, entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Falcons in 2022.

He made his NFL debut in 2023, playing nine games with the Falcons. He caught one pass for 12 yards, while playing 18 offensive snaps and 83 on special teams.