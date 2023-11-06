Packers release James Robinson from practice squad

Running back James Robinson’s quest to get back onto a 53-man roster led him to sign with the Packers practice squad in October, but it looks like he’ll need to find another way to get back on the field this season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers will release Robinson from their practice squad. He was never elevated to the Packers’ gameday roster during his brief stay in Green Bay.

Robinson split last season between the Jaguars and Jets and he spent time with both the Patriots and Giants this offseason.

Robinson ran for 1,070 yards as an undrafted rookie in 2020 and had 767 yards in 14 games the next year before tearing his Achilles. He hasn’t had the same kind of success since returning from that injury and his search for a place to show he still has something in the tank will have to continue somewhere else.