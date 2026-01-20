Packers request interview with Daronte Jones for defensive coordinator

Daronte Jones is a popular candidate for defensive coordinator jobs this month.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers have requested permission to interview the Vikings’ defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator for that spot on Matt LaFleur’s staff. Jeff Hafley was the team’s coordinator, but he agreed to become the Dolphins’ next head coach on Monday.

Jones has already interviewed with the Cowboys and Jets this month. The Giants also requested an interview with him.

Jones joined the Vikings’ staff in 2022 and has held his current roles since the 2023 season. A move up the ladder in Minnesota isn’t out of the question as Brian Flores remains in the mix for head coaching jobs and all of the interest in Jones suggests that there’s a good chance he’ll be running a defense somewhere next season.