 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_natchampreax_260120.jpg
Cignetti and IU cap off season with championship
nbc_pft_broncospatriots_260120.jpg
Can Stidham meet the moment vs. Patriots?
nbc_pft_williamsjohnson_260120.jpg
Williams praises Johnson after promising season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_natchampreax_260120.jpg
Cignetti and IU cap off season with championship
nbc_pft_broncospatriots_260120.jpg
Can Stidham meet the moment vs. Patriots?
nbc_pft_williamsjohnson_260120.jpg
Williams praises Johnson after promising season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers request interview with Daronte Jones for defensive coordinator

  
Published January 20, 2026 09:29 AM

Daronte Jones is a popular candidate for defensive coordinator jobs this month.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers have requested permission to interview the Vikings’ defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator for that spot on Matt LaFleur’s staff. Jeff Hafley was the team’s coordinator, but he agreed to become the Dolphins’ next head coach on Monday.

Jones has already interviewed with the Cowboys and Jets this month. The Giants also requested an interview with him.

Jones joined the Vikings’ staff in 2022 and has held his current roles since the 2023 season. A move up the ladder in Minnesota isn’t out of the question as Brian Flores remains in the mix for head coaching jobs and all of the interest in Jones suggests that there’s a good chance he’ll be running a defense somewhere next season.