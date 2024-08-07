Packers rookie G Jordan Morgan has shoulder injury, won’t play this week

Packers first-round pick Jordan Morgan will not be seeing his first game action this weekend.

Head coach Matt LaFleur announced at a Wednesday press conference that Morgan will not be in the lineup against the Browns on Saturday. Morgan, who hurt his shoulder in practice on Tuesday, is listed as the team’s starting right guard on their depth chart.

LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, that the team believes Morgan’s injury is “nothing long-term” and that the expectation is that he’ll be ready to go in time for Week One of the regular season.

Linebacker Quay Walker also made an early exit on Tuesday, but LaFleur said there’s no concern about his condition without specifying Walker’s injury.