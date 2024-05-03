 Skip navigation
Packers rookie Kitan Oladapo recovering from toe surgery

  
May 3, 2024

The Packers are holding their rookie minicamp this weekend.

Fifth-round pick Kitan Oladapo is not participating, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team website reports, because Oladapo is recovering from recent surgery.

The safety broke his toe during a drill at the Scouting Combine, and Dr. Bob Anderson operated on Oladapo in Charlotte.

Oladapo was the third safety the Packers drafted last weekend. He spent six seasons at Oregon State, and in the past three seasons, Oladapo started 38 games and totaled 222 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three interceptions and 23 passes defensed.

Oladapo earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 recognition in 2021 and then second-team All-Pac-12 honors last season, when he had two picks and eight pass breakups.