Packers see “different confidence level” from Lukas Van Ness

The Packers defense took a step in the right direction during the 2024 season and the hope is that they can continue to progress in their second season with defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley running the unit.

One way that can happen is by getting more out of 2023 first-round pick Lukas Van Ness. The edge rusher has not missed a game through his first two seasons and has produced seven sacks while playing in a rotational role. A broken thumb limited him for some of last season, but Van Ness is now healthy and head coach Matt LaFleur said in a Tuesday press conference that he’s seen “a lot of growth” this offseason.

"“I just think there’s a different confidence level with him,” LaFleur said.

Reporters at Tuesday’s practice noted that Van Ness took some reps on the interior and LaFleur was asked if that’s part of the defensive plan for this season.

“Yeah, I think situationally you can do that,” LaFleur said. “I think in known passing situations there’s some thought around that. A lot of it’s gonna be just dependent on everybody else, as well.”

Wherever he lines up, the Packers would welcome a breakout from Van Ness in his third NFL campaign.