Packers sign CB Gemon Green

The Packers have signed free agent cornerback Gemon Green.

Green recently received clearance to return to football activities following shoulder surgery, Bill Huber of SI.com reports. He worked out for the Packers this week, his first chance to show he’s fully healthy.

Green declared for the draft in 2023 despite having a year of eligibility left. The Michigan product went undrafted after running a 4.53 in the 40 and posting a 37.5-inch vertical jump at UM’s Pro Day.

He signed with the Giants as a college free agent but failed to make the roster. He spent only one day on their practice squad in August.

Green started 24 games in four seasons for the Wolverines and was honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2022.

Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Carrington Valentine, Corey Ballentine and Keisean Nixon are at the top of the team’s depth chart for now.