Packers sign CBs Don Callis, LJ Davis

The Packers have two new cornerbacks on the roster.

Don Callis and LJ Davis have both been signed by the NFC North club. The Packers also signed long snapper Peter Bowden and they waived kicker James Turner, cornerback Zyon Gilbert, and fullback Henry Pearson in corresponding moves.

Callis tried out for the Packers during their rookie minicamp earlier this year while Davis spent time with the Titans after going undrafted last year. Bowden was signed by the Packers as an undrafted free agent in the spring, but was released last week.

Turner’s departure leaves the Packers with two kickers. Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph remain in contention for the job in Green Bay.