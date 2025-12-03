Packers sign DL Jordon Riley off of Giants’ practice squad

The Packers had an opening in their defensive line group in the wake of Devonte Wyatt’s season-ending ankle injury and they filled it on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, they have signed Jordon Riley off of the Giants’ practice squad. Riley was on the practice field with his new teammates as they began their on-field work ahead of Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Riley was a 2023 seventh-round pick for the Giants and played in 21 games during his first two seasons with the team. He started five times in 2024 and ended his Giants run with 20 tackles.

Colby Wooden, Warren Brinson, Karl Brooks, and Nazir Stackhouse are the other interior defensive linemen in Green Bay.