Packers sign first-round pick Matthew Golden

The Packers announced on Monday that they have signed wide receiver Matthew Golden.

Golden agreed to his four-year rookie contract with the team and will make over $17.5 million in fully guaranteed money. The Packers will have an option for a fifth season that must be exercised before Golden’s fourth year in the league.

The Packers had not drafted a wide receiver in the first round since taking Javon Walker in 2002.

Golden transferred from Houston to Texas for his final college season. He had 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns for the Longhorns and then posted the fastest 40-yard-dash time at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.