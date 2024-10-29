Packers sign Jamin Davis to their practice squad

Jamin Davis’s second chance at finding NFL success will come in Green Bay.

The 2021 first-round pick was released by the Commanders last week and the Packers announced that they signed him to their practice squad on Tuesday. The Packers announced Davis as a linebacker, but he had moved to defensive end with Washington this year.

Davis had 13 tackles in five games this season and 282 tackles, seven sacks, six passes defensed, an interception, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries over his entire run in Washington.

The Packers released linebacker Chris Russell from the practice squad in a corresponding move.