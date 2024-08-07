 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers sign K Alex Hale

  
Published August 7, 2024 04:01 PM

The Packers still are in search of a kicker.

Rookie Alex Hale became the fifth kicker in the competition, signing Wednesday. He joins Greg Joseph and Anders Carlson on the 90-player roster after the Packers waived rookie James Turner last week.

Joseph and Carlson were a combined 1-of-4 into a stiff wind Tuesday.

Hale went 27-of-34 on field goals during his final year at Oklahoma State in 2023, including 3-of-4 on kicks longer than 50 yards. He was 43-of-54 in his college career with a long of 53 yards.

The Packers also recently worked out kickers Jonathan Garibay, James McCourt and Andre Szmyt.

Along with Hale, the team also signed defensive ends Brevin Allen and Zach Morton.

They waived cornerback Don Callis and wide receiver Rory Starkey with injury designations.