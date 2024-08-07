Packers sign K Alex Hale

The Packers still are in search of a kicker.

Rookie Alex Hale became the fifth kicker in the competition, signing Wednesday. He joins Greg Joseph and Anders Carlson on the 90-player roster after the Packers waived rookie James Turner last week.

Joseph and Carlson were a combined 1-of-4 into a stiff wind Tuesday.

Hale went 27-of-34 on field goals during his final year at Oklahoma State in 2023, including 3-of-4 on kicks longer than 50 yards. He was 43-of-54 in his college career with a long of 53 yards.

The Packers also recently worked out kickers Jonathan Garibay, James McCourt and Andre Szmyt.

Along with Hale, the team also signed defensive ends Brevin Allen and Zach Morton.

They waived cornerback Don Callis and wide receiver Rory Starkey with injury designations.