Packers sign NT Cameron Young

The Packers signed free agent defensive lineman Cameron Young, the team announced Tuesday.

A knee injury limited Young to only one game last season with the Seahawks, who waived him in April.

The Seahawks selected Young in the fourth round in 2023, and he appeared in 16 games with one start as a rookie.

In his career, Young has totaled 18 tackles, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and a pass defensed.

He went to Mississippi State, where he started 25 of 42 games played. He posted 107 tackles, nine tackles for a loss and two sacks in five seasons (2018-22).