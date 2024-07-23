Packers sign QB Jacob Eason

Jordan Love is not practicing at Packers camp while he waits for a new deal, so the team added another quarterback to the roster to share some of the practice workload.

They have signed Jacob Eason to the 90-man roster. Long snapper Peter Bowden was cut in a corresponding move.

Eason took part in the team’s rookie minicamp this year. He was a Colts fourth-round pick in 2020 and he’s also spent time with the Seahawks, Panthers, 49ers, and Giants. He has appeared in two regular season games and went 5-of-10 for 84 yards and an interception in those appearances.

Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt are the other quarterbacks on the roster and Eason will join them in handing quarterback duties until Love signs a new contract.