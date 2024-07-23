 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jordanlove_240722.jpg
Florio: Love putting ‘extra pressure’ on Packers
nbc_pftpm_recievers_240722.jpg
Netflix’s ‘Receivers’ exposes NFL injury flaws
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240722.jpg
How damages were calculated in Sunday Ticket trial

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jordanlove_240722.jpg
Florio: Love putting ‘extra pressure’ on Packers
nbc_pftpm_recievers_240722.jpg
Netflix’s ‘Receivers’ exposes NFL injury flaws
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240722.jpg
How damages were calculated in Sunday Ticket trial

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers sign QB Jacob Eason

  
Published July 23, 2024 11:57 AM

Jordan Love is not practicing at Packers camp while he waits for a new deal, so the team added another quarterback to the roster to share some of the practice workload.

They have signed Jacob Eason to the 90-man roster. Long snapper Peter Bowden was cut in a corresponding move.

Eason took part in the team’s rookie minicamp this year. He was a Colts fourth-round pick in 2020 and he’s also spent time with the Seahawks, Panthers, 49ers, and Giants. He has appeared in two regular season games and went 5-of-10 for 84 yards and an interception in those appearances.

Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt are the other quarterbacks on the roster and Eason will join them in handing quarterback duties until Love signs a new contract.